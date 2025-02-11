Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after buying an additional 850,345 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.0% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

