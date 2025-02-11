Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 35.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

