Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,428. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

