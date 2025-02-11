Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 966 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Lear by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $147.11.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

