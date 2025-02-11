Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 77.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HALO opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

