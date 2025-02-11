Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 765,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 325,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 158,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

