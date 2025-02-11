Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for CLF Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

