Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for PNC Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.25 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after buying an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

