Zacks Research Predicts Bank OZK’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.