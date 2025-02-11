Zacks Research Predicts Bank OZK’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OZK opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

