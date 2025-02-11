ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

