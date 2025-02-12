10,251 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,048.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $615,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.