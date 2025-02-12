11,972 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PRKS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PRKS opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.99. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

