12,284 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.