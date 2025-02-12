12,856 Shares in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 2.57% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

WFH stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

