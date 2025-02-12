15,633 Shares in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:UCC opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.
About ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary
