15,633 Shares in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCC opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

