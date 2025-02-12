17,280 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,011,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,151,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 54,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,351,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JVAL stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $886.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.