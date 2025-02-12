18,468 Shares in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $229,000.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

DFEN opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.84. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.