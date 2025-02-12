19,500 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $25.39.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

