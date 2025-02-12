abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,049,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 181,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,391.65. The trade was a 16.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AHH opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.46%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

