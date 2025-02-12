abrdn plc Buys 2,975 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 923.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 160.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

