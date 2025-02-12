abrdn plc Buys New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

