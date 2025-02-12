abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

