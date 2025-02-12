abrdn plc Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ATS were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ATS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATS in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth about $510,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. ATS Co. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.13.

ATS Company Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

