abrdn plc Invests $223,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.97 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.