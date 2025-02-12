abrdn plc Invests $294,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $10,862,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $10,165,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.
Carvana Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $272.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27,071.57 and a beta of 3.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total value of $2,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,761 shares in the company, valued at $48,402,338.27. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,845 shares of company stock worth $30,742,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
