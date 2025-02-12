abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4,595.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 661.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.