abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 24.5% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 6,995.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Toro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTC opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

