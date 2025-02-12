Adero Partners LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $652,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,329.64. This represents a 47.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of META opened at $719.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $725.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.