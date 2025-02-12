Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,324,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,528,000 after buying an additional 174,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after buying an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 520,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

