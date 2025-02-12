Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Shares of ALNY opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.97.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock valued at $20,622,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,209,000 after buying an additional 66,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,443,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

