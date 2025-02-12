Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,743,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,303,171,000 after acquiring an additional 391,337 shares during the period. Vima LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

