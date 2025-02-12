Amedisys (AMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $598.54 million for the quarter.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

Amedisys stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys Company Profile

Featured Articles

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

