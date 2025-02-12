Amedisys (AMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $598.54 million for the quarter.
Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %
Amedisys stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Amedisys Company Profile
