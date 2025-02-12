American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 95,335 shares.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
American Cannabis Company Profile
American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.
