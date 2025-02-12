Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

