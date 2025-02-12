AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.19 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.28). AO World shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.25), with a volume of 265,457 shares traded.

AO World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.09.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 1.94 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AO World had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Research analysts anticipate that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

