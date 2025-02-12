Appian (APPN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $164.31 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.64. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

