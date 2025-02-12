Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,599 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,461,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,257,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $526,027,000 after buying an additional 88,998 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

