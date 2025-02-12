Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

