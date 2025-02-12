Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $116.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

