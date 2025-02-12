ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
ARQ Trading Down 5.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ARQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.
ARQ Company Profile
Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
