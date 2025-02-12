Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

ARWR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $567,362.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,688,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,340,235.40. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 152,476 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 941.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.