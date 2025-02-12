ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 452,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 122,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.