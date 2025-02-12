Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $170.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of ASND opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

