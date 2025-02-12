Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

