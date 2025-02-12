AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. CWM LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.37 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.38.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

