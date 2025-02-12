Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 278.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

