Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 128,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,932,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,268,000 after buying an additional 400,769 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

