Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $132.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $134.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

