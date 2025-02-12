B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for Cantaloupe Earnings

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cantaloupe in a report released on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLP. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 6.0 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 272.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 86,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

