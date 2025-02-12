Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Baidu Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,521,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,527,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102,909 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 15.6% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 12,065.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.